Three hospitalized after two-car collision in downtown Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md (WDVM) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-car collision in downtown Hagerstown.
According to Hagerstown Fire Department’s Chief Hopkins, the accident happened at the intersection of East Franklin St and North Mulberry St around 10:15 a.m. There were five patients reported at the scene and three transported to the hospital, there is no information available on their condition.
Hagerstown Police Department remains at the scene for investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
