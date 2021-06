WOODLAWN, Md. (WDVM) — The United States Geological Survey reported that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the agency around 3:40 Friday afternoon with a depth of 2.5 km or 1.56 mi.

The earthquake was reported near 1 km or 0.62 mi of southeast of Woodlawn, MD.

Baltimore Firefighters Union said they are responding to reports of damage around parts of city of Baltimore.

EARTHQUAKE CONFIRMED BY @USGS.#BMORESBravest responding to multiple reports of damage around the SW & NW parts of the City.



Report ONLY EMERGENCIES to 911.



Report NON-EMERGENCY damage to @baltimore311 pic.twitter.com/WIrYagqQd1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 25, 2021

The USGS reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Woodlawn this afternoon.



Did you feel it?



The USGS epicenter is located off of Windsor Mill Rd and Security Blvd. Let us know if you see any damage.



There are no reported injuries at this time.https://t.co/d6SvlFyxJV pic.twitter.com/0zjDpfI8xI — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) June 25, 2021

Click here to view the data from USGS.