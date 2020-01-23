$2.2 billion pegged for Maryland school construction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The House Appropriations Committee in the General Assembly buckles down Thursday to consider a $2.2 billion school construction package for the state.

Overcrowding in Maryland schools is a major concern. Frederick County, for example, is the state’s second fastest growing school district over the past five years. With a thousand new students each year, that is equal to an entire middle school.

Delegate Paul Corderman from Washington County serves on the Appropriations Committee and notes the importance of the funding since the bill bears the title H.B. 1.

And State Comptroller Peter Franchot says the bonds to build existing and renmodel new schools are a must. The funding will also include renovation of existing school buildings and preventative maintenance for, say, HVAC systems.

The governor and General Assembly are pretty much on board about the financing. A sticking point could be reworking prevailing wage contracts, but lawmakers have until April to make that decision.