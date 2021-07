Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Fairgrounds hosted the 19th Annual Frederick Running Festival.

The two-day event starting on Saturday held the Kid’s Fun Run at 4 p.m. and the 5k race at 5 p.m.

The event usually starts in May but had to be further delay by the pandemic until the city approved the event in July. Last year the event was virtual with people shooting videos in their backyards to celebrate the event.