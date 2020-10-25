196 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm brought to DMV area

They will be cared for at local animal shelters

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – 196 dogs were flown into Dulles Airport this weekend after being rescued from the South Korean meat trade by Humane Society International.

The Humane Society has made it part of its mission to combat the dog meat industry in South Korea, finding new homes for over 2,000 dogs.

“Since January 2015, we have been visiting a number of these farms learning more about the trade itself,” Humane Society International’s Companion Animals Vice President Kelly O’Mera said. “And we’ve shut down now 17 farms.”

O’Mera said the support for banning this practice is growing in the country.

She said animal welfare groups are working with the farmers to shut down the practice and help them transition to a more humane and profitable profession.

“We permanently shut down the farm, demolish the cages and they have to sign a contract that they will never be involved in the dog meat or any animal agriculture of any kind ever again,” O’Mera said.

Once the dogs reached the states, local shelters took them in to find them new homes.

Founder of Petey and Furends Animal Rescue in Rockville Stephanie Arrington said they were able to take in 4 of the dogs to live with foster families as they become acclimated to a loving home environment.

“A lot of it is just giving [the dogs] the space to make the decison to approach and to eat and things like that,” Arrington said. “Our fosters have been really wonderful, and we’ve already gotten some great reports from the guys that came in yesterday.”

The dogs are now receiving veterinary treatment, proper food and love they never received on the farm, and it’s only a matter of time before they’l be ready to find their new home in the future.