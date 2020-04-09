19-year-old suspect arrested in Hagerstown shooting case

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of shooting a person during a drug-related robbery in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The suspect was identified as Tyreak Anthony Miles, 19. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene of the shooting on Diller Drive on April 3, around 5:15 p.m. Authorities said the victim was shot in his upper body.

Miles is held without bond. He is charged with the following:

Two counts of armed robbery

Three counts of assault 2nd degree

Three counts of assault 1st degree

One count of theft

One count of weapons possession handgun

One count of weapons possession loaded handgun

One count of weapons possession person under 21

One count of firearm use during a violent crime

One count of reckless endangerment

One count of attempted murder 2nd degree

One count of attempted murder 1st degree.

The victim was taken to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center, but the sheriff’s office did not give an update regarding his condition on Thursday.