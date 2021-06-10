19 sex trafficing suspects arrested or detained in Washington County

The City of Hagerstown is claiming the Board of Washington County Commissions will not sit down to discuss payments being made by the city for the countywide 911 dispatch center.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several Washington County officials worked together to target sex trafficking victims, suspects along with child sex predators, and individuals supporting sex work in general.

Officials report 19 suspects were arrested or detained and seven of them will not be charged, instead they will be placed into harm reduction programs by the Washington County Health Department. Although the remaining 12 suspects have been charged, according to officials.