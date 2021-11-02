18-year-old woman stabbed on Montgomery Co. school grounds

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police want to know why a teenaged girl was stabbed on school grounds in Montgomery County Monday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. during a junior varsity football game at Clarksburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they found the 18-year-old woman with stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is still at large. A description of the suspect has not been released

“It does appear to be an isolated incident so we don’t believe that the public has a reason to be in fear at this time,” said Casandra Durham, Montgomery County Police Department, public information officer.

The football game was actually a “make up” game between Clarksburg and Quince Orchard High School. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

