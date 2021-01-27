18 Montgomery County students named Posse Scholars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 18 MCPS students have been named recipients of full-tuition, four-year college scholarships from the Posse Foundation. The Posse program identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential that may have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
These student teams receive professional guidance before and throughout college and provide support to one another. This year’s recipients come from 13 high schools and will attend five different colleges. The Posse Scholars from MCPS and the colleges they will be attending are:
- Montgomery Blair High School
- Tony Calderon Gonzalez, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
- Erin Fails, Lewis & Clark College
- James Hubert Blake High School
- Enistin (Moon) Gomes, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Albert Einstein High School
- Elmer Cruz, Bucknell University
- John F. Kennedy High School
- Ariful Haque, Lafayette College
- Paint Branch High School
- Jenkins Darbney, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Rockville High School
- Gabriella Diaz, Bucknell University
- Seneca Valley High School
- Freddy Akpoly, University of Rochester
- Sherwood High School
- Lissandro Alvarado Chavez, Bucknell University
- Lily Groff, Lafayette College
- Quince Orchard High School
- Carly Abbott, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Brianna Villegas, University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Watkins Mill High School
- Francisco Manuel Carbonell, University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Wheaton High School
- Kaleab Tefera, University of Rochester
- Jazmin Sevillano, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Thomas S. Wootton High School
- Angelique Sousani Twumasi, Bucknell University
- Danial Araya, University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Walter Johnson High School
- Ronnie Ward, Lafayette College
