18 Montgomery County students named Posse Scholars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 18 MCPS students have been named recipients of full-tuition, four-year college scholarships from the Posse Foundation. The Posse program identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential that may have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes.

These student teams receive professional guidance before and throughout college and provide support to one another. This year’s recipients come from 13 high schools and will attend five different colleges. The Posse Scholars from MCPS and the colleges they will be attending are: