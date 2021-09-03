17-year-old arrested; second arrest following Germantown community center shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old has been arrested for the August shooting at a Germantown community center that injured three and killed one.

Police said that they arrested and charged 17-year-old Samuel Lee Powers with the shooting, which took place at the Plum Gar Community Center in the evening of August 18. Officers responded for the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Police had previously arrested and charged 14-year-old Shilen Wylie as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Later investigation led police to Powers, where police said they had probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder.

Police said that powers turned himself in on September 1. He is currently being held at the Central Processing Unit without bond.