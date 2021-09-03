17-year-old arrested; second arrest following Germantown community center shooting

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old has been arrested for the August shooting at a Germantown community center that injured three and killed one.

Police said that they arrested and charged 17-year-old Samuel Lee Powers with the shooting, which took place at the Plum Gar Community Center in the evening of August 18. Officers responded for the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Police had previously arrested and charged 14-year-old Shilen Wylie as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Later investigation led police to Powers, where police said they had probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder.

Police said that powers turned himself in on September 1. He is currently being held at the Central Processing Unit without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories