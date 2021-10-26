17-year-old arrested in Florida after Hagerstown shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a 17-year-old from Hagerstown after a shooting in Hagerstown on Saturday left one dead and one injured.

Police said that they secured the warrant for Gage Coles following their investigation. Coles was caught in Manatee County, Florida, around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Coles is being charged as an adult for the death of John Anthony Leonard IV and the shooting of Jaseye Stephens, who is still being treated in Baltimore.

Coles is awaiting an extradition hearing in Florida. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, two counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several other handgun-related charges.

Police said they also conducted two search and seizure warrants at homes in Hagerstown where they collected evidence of the shooting including a handgun.