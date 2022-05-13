COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with felony motor vehicle theft after a police pursuit that ended in the area of Sherwood Forest Drive on Tuesday.

On May 10, around 4 p.m., Montgomery County Police were monitoring traffic in the area of East Randolph Rd. and New Hampshire Ave. when an officer received a stolen vehicle alert. Upon confirmation that the 2020 Kia Optima was stolen from Loudoun County, Va., the officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The car chase ended in the area of Sherwood Forest Drive when the driver turned down a dead-end street and fled from the car. A girl, who was a passenger at the time, remained in the car and was taken into custody by officers.

Officers and a K9 officer assisted to apprehend the driver.

Both juveniles were taken in for questioning. The 17-year-old boy was charged with multiple motor vehicle theft-related offenses.

Both minors were released back to their parents.