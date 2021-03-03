1,600 J&J vaccines on their way to Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County officials met Wednesday and announced 1,600 initial doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be delivered to the county sometime this week.

Montgomery county has reportedly administered over 161,000 first doses of the vaccine and fully vaccinated about 80,000 people- about 8% of the population.

On the cusp of the 1 year anniversary of the county’s first reported coronavirus case, County Executive Marc Elrich and other officials continue their push for a local mass vaccination site. Elrich said all they need is the vaccine, and they can handle the rest.

“If we’re provided the vaccines, we will open up a mass vaccination site in the county,” Elrich said. “We’re ready to do it. We’ve got a clinical partner, a hospital that will work with us, so we’re ready to go.”

With the introduction of the third vaccine, Dr. Travis Gayles hopes to quell rumors about the efficacy of the J&J vaccine, saying it is still 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations.

“Getting one versus the other is not an inferiority or a second class opportunity,” Dr. Gayles said. “As Dr. Fauci mentioned, he would encourage individuals to take advantage of vaccines that are made available to them to provide protection and coverage.”

As the county continues to focus on vaccinating those 75 and up, the process has begun to soon start vaccinating the next priority groups which include essential workers and those over the age of 65.

Elrich urged the community to remain cautious and not travel during spring break or on holidays such as Passover and Easter.