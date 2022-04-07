CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for weapons possession after a confrontation on Wednesday led to several Montgomery County Public Schools locking down.

Police said that they took Nafees Muhammad, a Clarksburg High School student, into custody at his home in Clarksburg after detectives identified him as the person who was involved in an argument near his home.

Gun found in Muhammad’s car, image courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

During this dispute, a resident told police that Muhammad had pulled a gun out during a disagreement over parking, hitting the car in question before running towards Clarksburg High School. During their investigation, police found that he had actually entered the school after the initial confrontation but left shortly after.

Several area schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, and police said that they took Muhammad into custody about 30 minutes after that.

Police found and towed Muhammad’s car. They found a loaded PMF Polymer80 9MM handgun with an extended 30 round magazine during a search of the car.

Muhammad has been charged with “first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.” He is currently being held in the Central Processing Unit.