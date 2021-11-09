16-year-old Blair HS student charged as adult in stabbing, faces attempted murder charges

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old student is being charged as an adult after stabbing a fellow student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring on Monday.

Montgomery County Police confirmed Tuesday morning 16-year-old Maycol Coyoy of Silver Spring is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police spent several hours looking for Coyoy on Monday before announcing his arrest later that afternoon.

The stabbing happened in a school parking lot around 10 a.m. on Monday. The victim suffered several non-life-threatening stab wounds and was treated at a local hospital.