MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Monument State Park hosted its 159th Anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain that occurred on Sept. 14, 1862.

The Battle of South Mountain had 6,000 casualties between Infantry, Cannoneers, and Cavalry. This battle resulted in the union’s victory which lead up to the Battle of Antietam three days later.

Through the efforts of Washington Monument Park Rangers, they slowly reclaiming the land of the battlefield that lad the framework for Union victory against the Confederates.