156 years ago, Hagerstown streets were filled with Civil War Battles

"Not many other towns can say they had Civil War fighting in their downtown streets."

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — In 1863, General Robert. E. Lee lost the Battle of Gettysburg and ordered the confederacy to retreat from Pennsylvania into Maryland on July 5th, which led his army through the streets of Hagerstown.

Hagerstown was transformed into a field hospital area with the most notable location being the Rochester House on Prospect Street and the Zion Reformed Church, which was a stronghold for General Lee and his army.

“There are plenty of towns that say ‘We had Civil War stuff here and there, and there was a battle on the outskirts of town, but not many towns or cities can say that there was fighting in the streets during the Civil War like Hagerstown,” said Curator of Washington County’s Historical Society Anna Cueto.

The Battle of Hagerstown lasted until July 16th until General Lee retreated further into Falling Waters and Shepherdstown.