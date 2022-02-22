FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spent this past weekend getting multiple drugs off the streets. More than 150 grams of cocaine and the street value of 20,000 dollars are now off of the streets.

Deputies said they could take these drugs off the streets through the traffic stops that happened this past weekend. During one of the traffic stops, deputies removed an illegal handgun. Lieutenant Jason Deater is with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He said these busts are a way for them to help fight the opioid epidemic in the county.

“And why these two stops are so significant is because they are large quantities of drugs that cocaine was over 100 grams. Cocaine has been cut for fentanyl, an opioid drug or synthetic drug. So, the dangers are still out there. And these are the people who are responsible for distributing it and transporting it for distribution,” Lt. Deater said.

Lieutenant Deater also wants to thank his deputies for their hard work.