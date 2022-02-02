15-year-old killed in shooting; Greenbelt PD investigating

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old was killed, and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting last night in Greenbelt.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old had been identified as Kareem Tyriq Wilson Jr. Just before 9 p.m., and officers found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds on 7,800 Mandan Road. They located two individuals with serious injuries from apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

Both were transported to a hospital. A 19-year-old male remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Greenbelt Police Department PIO, Hannah Glasgow said, “There’s no current suspect information available to the public, but we are pursuing all investigative leads, and we’ll have more information as that investigation continues.”

It was determined that the third possible victim mentioned in the preliminary release is unrelated to this incident.