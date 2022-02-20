15-year-old killed in car crash

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police were notified at around 3:59 a.m. of a deadly crash on I-68 killing a 15-year-old passenger.

Police said, on Feb. 20, the driver of a 2000 GMC Yukon lost control of the vehicle and hit the guardrail overturning the vehicle, and the passenger was ejected. At around 4:10 a.m. EMS arrived and pronounced her dead. Reasons for the accident are unknown at this time and investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with further information should contact 301-722-4300.