15-year-old charged for two domestic-related murders, including 8-year-old victim

CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult for a domestic-related double homicide that took place at the 8500 block of Wendy Street on Thursday evening, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The identity of the minor has not been released. He is being charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree attempted murder and related charges.

On Jan. 6, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the above location.

Police found two victims in the home with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene. The two victims have been identified as Taledia Oxley, 44, and her eight-year-old son Asa Oxley. Officers located a third man who was shot, but determined his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He is also a family member of the victims and suspect.

Patrol officers found the suspect in the neighborhood and took him into custody.

The suspect is being held at the Department of Corrections.

PGPD is investigating the motive and asks anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 301-516-2512. To remain anonymous, callers can refer to the Crime Solvers line at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.