MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — 15 people have been displaced after a house fire in Prince George’s county.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Dallas place in Marlow Heights

When fire officials arrived at the scene, crews found a three-story house in flames and rescued seven adults and eight kids, including some from the balcony.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries reported. As of right now, the cause of the fire is still unknown.