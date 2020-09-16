15 indicted in connection to drugs and sex trafficking

Charges included participation in a gang, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and MDMA

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — 15 gang members were indicted in connection to drug distribution and sex trafficking, the Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh announced Wednesday.

“Operation too Close for Comfort started last year in Anne Arundel County when their detectives learned about the organization selling drugs out of a hotel.

The leader, David Brown of Baltimore, Md., used hotel staff and other members to interfere with the police.

The following were indicted:

• David Tico Brown, 44, Baltimore City

• Michael Anthony Copeland, 41, Glen Burnie

• Antoine Crockett, age 39, Windsor Mill

• Troy Wayne Dunnigan, 24, Glen Burnie

• Charles Marion Edwards, Jr., 54, Baltimore City

• Antoine Folkes 51, Pasadena

• Vernon Ralph Harris, 50, Reisterstown

• Patrick John Hines, 45, Arbutus

• Justin Michael Jess, 28, Glen Burnie

• Lawrence Oliver Jones, Jr., 35, Baltimore City

• Lawrence Ontario Matthews, 44, Baltimore City

• Michael Rebstock, 47, Baltimore City

• Derrick Rodney Ricks, 28, Baltimore City

• William Henry Shipley, Jr., 28, Baltimore

• Andrew Lee Tillman, 36, Rosedale

Charges included participation in a gang, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and MDMA.

“Police initially had difficulty making undercover buys because David Brown insisted that if he did not know the customer personally, they had to use drugs in his presence,” said Frosh. “During the investigation, police learned that drugs sold by this organization led to overdoses and some of those overdoses and some of those overdoses were fatal.”

This investigation was a part of the Maryland Criminal Investigation Network Initiative under the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

“This case is a shining example of what we can accomplish for the people of Maryland through

collaboration, coordinated law enforcement strategies – and information sharing,” said Glenn

Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim

Services. “Our coalition partners in the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network have embraced

working together to not only arrest and prosecute violent repeat offenders but to target and

disband criminal networks that take advantage of the vulnerable – and use violence to create a

culture of fear in our communities.”