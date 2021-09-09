14-year-old indicted following Germantown community center shooting

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — 14-year-old Shilen Ahmadi Wylie was indicted by the grand jury on Thursday morning following a shooting at the Germantown Plum Gar Community Center where four people were shot and one of the four was killed.

Wylie is facing charges for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, possessing a regulated firearm under the age of 21 and 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being charged as an adult.

17-year-old Samuel Lee Powers is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the same shooting.

According to a release from Montgomery County, an eyewitness said that Powers “told Wylie to shoot the victims and at that time Wylie produced a handgun and began shooting the victims.”