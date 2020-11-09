$13,000 worth of Apple products stolen from stores around Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a string of thefts totaling $13,000 worth of Apple products from T-Mobile stores in Montgomery County.

Police released video of the same three suspects shown on October 29th entering two T-Mobile stores, one on Village Center Drive in Olney, then on Mateny Road in Germantown. The suspects can be seen casually walking to the Apple product section and forcefully pulling products from security wiring. The very next day the thieves were at it again, they walked into another T-Mobile on University Boulevard West in Wheaton.

Police say these thefts are believed to have been committed by the same three suspects. Detectives are asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Montgomery County Police.