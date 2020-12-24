$120k in drugs seized in Frederick, Boonsboro busts

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – $120,000 worth of drugs were seized by authorities on Tuesday along with two arrests, as part of coordination between multiple police agencies, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 8 search warrants were executed around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

100 Block of Willowdale Drive, Frederick

400 Block of Megan Court, Frederick

400 Block of Shannon Court, Frederick

1100 Block of Key Parkway, Frederick

1400 Block of Key Parkway, Frederick

1600 Block of Misty Meadow Circle, Frederick

1800 Block of Weybridge Drive, Frederick

9500 Block of Stottlemeyer Road, Boonsboro

“This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Brunswick Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Franklin County Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN),” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “MCIN member sites allowed us to identify, disrupt, and dismantle these criminal organizations through this inter-agency collaborative effort to make Maryland a safer place.”

Mark Randolph, 48, and Elizabeth Snyder, 40, both of Boonsboro, were arrested and face multiple drug charges.

Randolph’s charges include possession of cocaine and PCP, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Snyder’s charges include possession of cocaine and PCP, and possession with intent to distribute.

The searches resulted in police finding over $23,000 in cash, four handguns, about 2.6 pounds of cocaine, over 120 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of PCP, and 160 milligrams of methadone.

Randolph and Snyder were booked at the Washington County detention center.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing with more individuals being possibly charged.