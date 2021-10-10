12-year-old Capitol Heights girl shot and critically injured, police still searching for shooter

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is still searching for a suspect or suspects who shot and critically injured a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike and police do not believe the girl was the intended target.

Police stated that the young girl was waiting for food inside of a restaurant when gunshots were fired outside. The girl was struck in the lower body and then transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police are still trying to determine the reasoning behind the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling 301-516-5200 and anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).