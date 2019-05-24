Over $12M in state funding approved for new Maryland State Police Barracks in Cumberland Video

CUMBERLAND, Md. - $12 million in state funding was approved to construct new Maryland State Police Barracks in Cumberland.

This was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works on Tuesday in Annapolis.

Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford supported this project, which includes providing a state-of-the-art center for the state police and allied agencies.

Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot (D) says this project also achieves minority business goals.

"It is not easy sometimes because of the lack of local women or minority owned businesses in western Maryland, but they were able to achieve this and I think it will bring fresh talent into the construction business,” said Franchot.

The new facility will add crime scene processing capabilities, proper evidence storage areas, a public meeting room, and dedicated office spaces supporting law enforcement activities.