SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Six children and six adults were displaced Friday after a fire ravaged the top floors of a Silver Spring home, doing an estimated $400k in damage.

Over 50 firefighters responded to a home on North Gate Lane with fire in the attic and on the roof, consuming mounted solar panels.

Officials say the fire started in the master bedroom of the house and as was electric in nature.

No injuries were reported.