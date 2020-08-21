12 arrested after prostitution investigation in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department has arrested 12 people for prostitution. Hagerstown Police say the department worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the FBI to investigation street level prostitution and internet vice operations within its jurisdiction.

“HPD has received numerous anonymous tips that prostitution is thriving not only on the street, but in many local motels.” Hagerstown Police

Twelve people were arrested Thursday night. Hagerstown Police say the people arrested will not be identified until all charges are filed and the investigation is complete.

For more information on human trafficking in Maryland, click here.

