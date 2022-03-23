CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Officers of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on Henderson Avenue in Cumberland, Md. on Wednesday and found a supply of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,500.

During a follow-up investigation, officers conducted a search warrant at home on Marion Street in Cumberland, Md.







The home was searched, and roughly two pounds of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $80,000 was found. A total of 3.3 pounds of marijuana and 312 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with a street value of around $22,000, were also discovered. A total of $15,000 in US currency was also recovered.

Charges are pending, and this case is still under investigation.