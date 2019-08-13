11 year-old boy encourages others like him to ‘focus on the future’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As students begin to return back to school, 13 boys will be heading back with a pocket full of cultural experiences.

Art Hicks, chair of Diversity and Inclusion Committee, hosted the third annual Cultural Exchange Mentoring Program in Washington County. According to Hicks, students were able to tour the Hagerstown Region Airport, learn the basics of golfing and took a water safety class at Marty Snook Pool. Program volunteers said that these experiences are exposed to students for them to get out of their comfort zone.

The free program offered the young men to visit the county’s 911 center, go ice skating and visit the Ag Expo. Hicks also noted that they’re taught languages and hopes they will learn Russian next summer.

Mehki Jones, 11, was one of the participants of the program. He expressed that the opportunities were simply something he couldn’t pass up. Jones comes from a formerly homeless family however, he isn’t letting that define his future. He offered words of wisdom to kids just like him.