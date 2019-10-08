11 flu cases confirmed in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Eleven flu cases have been confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health since September 1, a majority being cases of influenza A.

The department is urging Marylanders to get their flu shots, which protects against both influenza A and B.

“We don’t know yet whether flu activity this early indicates a particularly bad season on the horizon,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Still, we can’t emphasize strongly enough – get your flu shot now. Don’t put it off. The vaccine is widely available at grocery stores, pharmacies and local health clinics, in addition to your doctor’s office.”

According to the department, the flu can pose a serious risk for children younger than 5 years old, adults older than 65, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. The flu may lead to serious complications, hospitalization and death, the department said.

However, most people recover from the flu with little to no complications.

The virus spreads through coughing or sneezing, as well as through contact with infected people or contaminated surfaces and objects, the department said.

Common symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, coughing and sore throat, according to the department.