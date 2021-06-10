11 displaced after Rockville fire

Maryland

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire on Thursday evening that displaced almost a dozen residents.

Officials said that firefighters arrived to Gainsboro Road around 6:30 p.m. to a wood-framed shed that was on fire and “fully involved.” They said the fire had extended to the lot’s single-family home as well as to a shed, fence and house next door.

Officials said that the cause was likely electrical. Damages totaled up to around $75,000, and 11 residents were displaced.

Officials said there were no injuries.

