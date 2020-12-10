100th-year milestone: Johns Hopkins University employee received a warm and joyful celebration

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One of the longest-running employees of Johns Hopkins University Comstock Center, Jane Hixson, received a warm welcome from her colleagues and community in celebrating a social distanced birthday.

More than 20 people gathered in the parking lot of the former Leitersburg Cinema and worked on getting their birthday signs and balloons arranged on their cars. The Leitersburg Volunteer Fire department sent one of their vehicles to help celebrate and the mascot of Johns Hopkins University also made an appearance.

“I can’t believe that happened, it’s so marvelous and everyone has just been so friendly and so nice. I appreciate it very much and I will wake up tomorrow and have to try to believe it all happened,” said Jane Hixson.

Jane said she would like to return to work once the pandemic is over, “perhaps at least once per week.” she added.