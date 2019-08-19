$100,000 worth of motorcycles damaged in abandoned trailer fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A fire broke out in an abandoned house trailer early Monday morning, leaving investigators questioning the cause of it.

Forty-two firefighters arrived on the scene across the road from the Leitersburg Cinemas shortly before 9 a.m. The inside of the structure sustained substantial damage, an estimated $100,000 worth of different types of motorcycles were inside, according to officials.

Neighbors confirmed nobody lived in the trailer permanently and investigators believe that the fire might have started in the bathroom.

“We’re working a complete overhaul which is what we do to make sure the fire is out the whole way,” said Deputy Chief of Longmeadow Fire Company Adam Hopkins. “Tearing everything apart, making sure we don’t come back for a fire later.

No injuries were reported and anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s office.