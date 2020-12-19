1,000+ toys collected in BlackRock Center community Toy drive

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department made a toy delivery Friday as they wrapped up their community toy drive for the BlackRock Center for the Arts.

The toys were collected at six MCPD precincts and then brought to the Center, which serves as the Upcounty Consolidation Hub for donated supplies.

Chief of police Marcus Jones says the department wanted to help answer a need families throughout the county are experiencing.

“It was a calling,” Jones said. “A callout for assistance for children who are in desperate need of toys due to their families being impacted by the pandemic.”

Director Grace Rivera-Oven of the Consolidation Hub says the families receiving gifts are in need of some holiday cheer, with over 12 of them having lost a parent to COVID-19.

“These children are going to have a very tough Christmas,” Rivera-Oven said. “And we’re going to make everything possible to make sure that [Santa] is able to make sure that they’re going to get the toys they want.”

The toys have been bagged and will be distributed to families through the week of Christmas, and they will still collect toys through December 22.