10-year-old starts nonprofit to help new mothers

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Kylee Colbert has a couple of things that set her aside from other fifth graders. One, she has four younger siblings – and two, she has her own nonprofit that gives care packages to parents with kids in the NICU.

“I know that since they are trying to take care of their baby, then they’re probably forgetting about themselves,” Kylee said.

K.I.C. Cares was founded in January of 2020. Kylee named it after the initials that she shares with all of her siblings so they could help her out in her deliveries.

Kylee poses with the care packages that she delivered in September. Image courtesy of Angel Colbert.

“She’s wise beyond her years and more mature than me, even, but she just had a vision, and she made it come to life,” Kylee’s mom, Angel Colbert, said.

Because of the rise in COVID cases, Kylee was only able to make one in-person donation last February. She managed to make another one in September by dropping it off outside of the hospital, and she donated extra supplies from these care packages to a charity afterwards.

“We’re still working, just maybe not in the exact same way as before,” Kylee said.

Friends, family and supporters from all around the country have rallied together to support her fundraisers and to provide donations to help this “kid on a mission.”

“It makes me feel really good to know that people are still supporting us and that K.I.C. Cares is still a thing because of people supporting us,” stated Kylee.

“She’s 10, she’s a small girl with a big impact, and it all started with her desire to spread kindness, and that’s what she does,” Colbert said. “We’re really proud of her.”