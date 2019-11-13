Live Now
CMA AWARDS RED CARPET STREAMING NOW ON WDVM

1 woman, 2 children hospitalized following hit-and-run in Hagerstown

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A woman and two children have been hospitalized following a hit-and-run that occurred in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police responded to the 300 hundred block of West Antietam Street around 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported vehicle accident.

According to Washington County dispatch, the woman and one of the children were flown to shock trauma in Baltimore and the other child was transported to Meritus Medical Center and then flown to D.C.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
WVU CMN Day of Giving Donate now

Trending Stories