1 woman, 2 children hospitalized following hit-and-run in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A woman and two children have been hospitalized following a hit-and-run that occurred in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police responded to the 300 hundred block of West Antietam Street around 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported vehicle accident.

According to Washington County dispatch, the woman and one of the children were flown to shock trauma in Baltimore and the other child was transported to Meritus Medical Center and then flown to D.C.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.