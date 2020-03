HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A single vehicle accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Dual Highway in Hagerstown a few feet from the I-70 ramp.

The driver was injured and sent to the hospital. Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree and hit the Hagerstown Community College sign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.