1 lane of I-70 westbound closed near Sharpsburg Pike

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- The Community Foundation of Hagerstown highlights work that individuals do to make a difference in Washington County. One resident spent the past eight years helping children in need.

Ever since she was a little girl, Evelyn Eichelberger says, all she wanted to do was help people. She has been volunteering at "Children In Need", an organization in Washington County that provides clothes, and supplies to over 3,000 children living at or below the poverty line.