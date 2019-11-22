1 lane of I-70 westbound closed near Sharpsburg Pike

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One lane of I-70 westbound is closed at exit 29 past Sharpsburg Pike westbound, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday. According to Maryland State Police, there was a collision with no injuries reported. Around 6:40 p.m., police were in the process of moving the vehicles to the shoulder.

