1 flown to hospital after head on collision on McMullen Highway

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One person was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Cumberland, Maryland on Thursday.

The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said two vehicles struck head-on on McMullen Highway in the area of Scarpelli Funeral Home around 3:40 p.m. A man in his 60s was trapped and had to be extricated.

The extrication and clear-up required closing north and southbound lanes of McMullen Highway.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported, and there are no further details regarding the patient or anyone involved. Units from Cresaptown, Rawlings, LaVale and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded to the crash.