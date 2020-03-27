$1.2M federal funding given to Maryland Community Health Centers

FILE This Tuesday April 10, 2018 file photo shows Pages as they drop confetti and balloons from a balcony in the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md. to celebrate the end of the state’s 2018 legislative session. The Maryland General Assembly’s annual 90-day session ends Monday at midnight. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Centers in Hagerstown, Frederick, Bethesda and Silver Spring are on the list to get a chunk of the funding.

(WDVM) — $1.2 million in federal funding will be divvied up between Maryland Community Health Centers, state delegates said Thursday. This includes health centers in Hagerstown, Frederick, Bethesda and Silver Spring.

Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc. in Hagerstown will receive $55,860; the City Of Frederick will get $57,743; the Mobile Medical Care, Inc. in Bethesda will get $61,586; and the Community Clinic, Inc. in Silver Spring will get $96,554.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help the centers respond to the growing health demands during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland lawmakers said.

The full Maryland congressional delegation includes U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen; as well as Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone.

“Every single day, community health centers work on the frontlines to deliver quality health care to our most vulnerable communities,” the lawmakers said in a news release. “During the COVID-19 crisis, CHCs are doing more with fewer resources than ever before. This new infusion of federal funding will help CHCs in Maryland manage the growing number of COVID-19 cases while continuing to deliver quality services to their patients in every corner of the state.”

The rest of the funding is divided as follows: