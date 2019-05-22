'Click it or Ticket' campaign kicks off for Memorial Day traffic Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police are joining the multi-state kick off for "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement efforts.

As Memorial Day approaches, an increased number of officers have been on duty.

As of May 13, this year, troopers have issued 4,611 citations and 3,604 warnings for seat-belt violations in 2019.

According to the Maryland Highway Safety Office, more than 120 unbelted drivers and passenger are killed each year in the state.

This year's click it or ticket campaign aims to emphasize the importance of seat belt use.

"There will be in conjunction with some saturation patrols who are looking for DUI's and things like that, there will be a push then also for the click it or ticket because a lot of night time driving are impaired drivers which are also most likely not wearing their seat-belts," said Heather Aleshire of Hagerstown Police Department.

The "Click it or Ticket" campaign started on May 20 and will run until June 2 but drivers are reminded to buckle up throughout the entire year.