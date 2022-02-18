​Remembering A Life Of Service, By Giving Others The Chance To Serve​

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WDVM) — Candace Antwine was a member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. She unexpectedly passed away last year, leaving her fellow board-members and the students she served searching — someway, somehow — to fill the void. Antwine dedicated her life to service. Before running to represent the students of AACPS, she served our country in the U.S. Navy.



She was also no stranger to the financial barriers that certain high school graduates face when they choose to go into the military. It got Antwine’s colleagues thinking, and, not longer after, the Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award was born.

Each May, the award will be given out to help remove those financial barriers that are associated when enlisting in the military, including the cost of Basic training supplies.

For more information about the award — and how to apply — click here.