Maryland State Police crack down on dangerous driving, says laws still apply even with open roads

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland State Police saturated the roads with patrols stretching from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland to crack down on speeding and reducing crashes, all due to dangerous driving.

From May 15th-to the 17th, Maryland State Police heightened their enforcement in lieu of Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to slowly start re-opening. The areas mainly focused were I-70 and I-695 and more specifically, the eastbound ramp of I-70 approaching the I-695 off ramp where six jack-knifed tractor trailer crashes happened in the recent months.

Now to break it down here— Maryland State Police say they conducted a combined 541 traffic stops, issued 401 citations, 309 warnings, 25 safety repair orders and made seven arrests.

Here is a breakdown of the individual barrack initiatives:

College Park – On May 15, troopers conducted 28 traffic stops and issued 19 citations and 15 warnings in Prince George’s County.

Glen Burnie – On May 15, troopers patrolling I-695 and northern I-97 conducted 39 traffic stops, issued 51 citations, 30 warnings and two safety equipment repair orders and made one DUI arrest.

Westminster – On May 15, troopers patrolling Baltimore Boulevard in Carroll County conducted 70 traffic stops and issued 28 citations, 51 warnings and four safety equipment repair orders.

Berlin – On May 15, troopers conducted 62 traffic stops, issued 49 citations and 29 warnings and made one DUI arrest in Ocean City and Worcester County. On May 16, troopers conducted 99 traffic stops, issued 46 citations, 49 warnings and 16 safety equipment repair orders and made one DUI arrest in Ocean City and Worcester County.

Prince Frederick – On May 16, troopers conducted 46 traffic stops, issued 32 citations and 26 warnings and made one drug warrant arrest in Calvert County. On May 17, troopers conducted 43 traffic stops and issued 44 citations, 29 warnings and one safety equipment repair order in Calvert County.

Princess Anne – On May 16, troopers conducted 50 traffic stops, issued 31 citations and 57 warnings and made one felony warrant arrest in Somerset County.

Hagerstown – On May 17, troopers patrolling I-70 between the Frederick County and Washington County lines and I-81 conducted 29 traffic stops, issued 26 citations and 18 warnings and made one CDS arrest.

JFK – On May 17, troopers conducted 46 traffic stops and issued 38 citations and 12 warnings in Harford County.

Annapolis – On May 17, troopers conducted 10 traffic stops and issued eight citations and four warnings in Anne Arundel County.

Forestville – On May 17, troopers patrolling I-495 in Prince George’s County conducted 19 traffic stops, issued 19 citations, nine warnings and two safety equipment repair orders and made one warrant arrest. This is the latest effort to combat speeding concerns in the Washington region.

“I think that a lot of the lessening of the volume of traffic across Maryland has led some to believe they can drive whatever way they want and enjoy the open roads and that’s really not the case,” said MSP Spokesperson Greg Shipley. “Our troopers are out there reminding people they have to obey the speed limit.”

Drivers are reminded that as the state reopens and warm weather arrives, more traffic will be on the road. All traffic laws need to be complied with, especially those related to speed and impaired driving. Obey the speed limit, don’t drive impaired and always buckle up.