Maryland ranks 3rd in eviction risk, study shows

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A recent study by AdvisorSmith found that Maryland has the third-highest risk of eviction for renters in the country.
The study used combined census data with testimony from families. It found that almost 28 percent of renting households were behind on payments, and almost 16 percent of renting households believe they are at risk of eviction after the end of the year.
“If people are worried about, you know, where they’re going to live or losing their home, it’s really gonna affect their work life. And if they’re small business owners, that’ll also play a factor,” said Brenda Franco, a PR specialist for AdvisorSmith.
The eviction moratorium protecting renters will expire at the end of the year if Congress cannot come to an agreement on a new pandemic relief package.
