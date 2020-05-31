Maryland rallies virtually for June 2nd primary

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Tuesday is the final date to vote in the M<aryland primaries, and politicians are rallying to encourage people to get up and vote.

The Maryland primary has experienced several changes in comparison to elections past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state moved towards mail-in ballots to cut down on the amount of physical contact with the public while also maintaining the integrity of the election.

Deputy Administrator at the Maryland State Board of Elections Nikki Charlson said despite criticisms of mail-in ballot security, they have taken the necessary precautions.

“What we found for the special congressional election that we had in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard county is that those mature and robust procedures can be scaled up,” Charlson said. “So all of the safeguards that we had in place for absentee voting, we’ve just taken them and applied them to now a larger number of ballots.”

Election rallies have also had to change their platform due to restrictions.

Maryland Democrats hosted an online rally Sunday afternoon with local politicians like Frederick County executive Jan Gardner and Congressman David Trone joining the ranks of Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates encouraging the public to make sure they vote in the primary.

Drop-off and in-person voting ends at 8p.m. on election day and all mail-in ballots must be postmarked before June 2.