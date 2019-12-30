Maryland man dead after construction site incident

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating the death of a Maryland man that occurred at a construction site in McLean, Virginia.

According to police, Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, died in a construction site along the 1600 block of Capital One Drive.

Around 7:30 a.m., construction rebar fell and struck Aguilar-Salamanca. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials are conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of death. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.