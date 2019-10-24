Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and the Mental and Behavioral Health Commission host regional meeting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On Wednesday, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and the Mental and Behavioral Health Commission in Maryland came to Hagerstown for a regional meeting.

The commission was founded earlier this year and has been focused on studying mental health issues in the state. Members of the commission got the chance to hear from local community members to hear more about the problems they face. Rutherford says it’s important to have an open dialogue about mental health issues.

“One of the objectives is making more people aware. I’ve said this several times, that we as a country, and as a state have not really taken care of those individuals that are suffering,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says the commission has been meeting around the state and will most likely have their next meeting on the Eastern Shore.